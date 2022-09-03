 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 3 September 2022

Hotfix 334_2D1BDDA

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bed not working in multiplayer.
  • Fish spawn at regular intervals in the river.
  • Added proper jiggle physics to penetrators. (Still not real physics, but much better than before.)
  • Milkshake no longer fills metabolization bar (was a bug).

