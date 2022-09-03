- Fixed bed not working in multiplayer.
- Fish spawn at regular intervals in the river.
- Added proper jiggle physics to penetrators. (Still not real physics, but much better than before.)
- Milkshake no longer fills metabolization bar (was a bug).
KoboldKare update for 3 September 2022
Hotfix 334_2D1BDDA
Patchnotes via Steam Community
