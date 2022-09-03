Repetendium Update 6 - 4th September

Update 6 - 4th September
Tiny Patch, mainly looking to have people test out the first mini-boss and to make sure the updated leaderboards are working correctly :)
Changes
- New Event - Lucent Lord miniboss
- Reworked the leaderboard and deathscreen to be more legible and be able to display non-english steam names
- Magma orb enemies can now damage other enemies when exploding.
- Changed the magma orb explosion indicator to better reflect its position and timing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where ore could be generated with too high hp
Changed files in this update