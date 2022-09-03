 Skip to content

Repetendium Playtest update for 3 September 2022

Repetendium Update 6 - 4th September

Update 6 - 4th September

Tiny Patch, mainly looking to have people test out the first mini-boss and to make sure the updated leaderboards are working correctly :)

Changes

  • New Event - Lucent Lord miniboss
  • Reworked the leaderboard and deathscreen to be more legible and be able to display non-english steam names
  • Magma orb enemies can now damage other enemies when exploding.
  • Changed the magma orb explosion indicator to better reflect its position and timing

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where ore could be generated with too high hp

