Go with the glow! - new update!

Summer is over, but there are many other things you can enjoy.. including our newest update 😁

a new amazing part has been added to the aquarium! A beautiful cave with built-in aquariums, customizable lighting, and exotic species to be prepared for visitors. We can expect: shrimps, jellyfish, glo fish (glows in the dark), electric catfish (can kill with electricity) and Arapaima (giant freshwater fish)

the water pH system hit the game. Now the player will have to carefully choose what to do regarding it, extreme neglect of this factor can even kill the fish!

the game already supports most ultrawide resolutions: 5120x1440, 3840x1600, 3440x1440, 2560x1080 and 4k resolution 3840x2160

an automatic feeder has been added to the game! will help you to feed the fish when your aquariums become really large, but remember that it also has a limited capacity, after which you need to refill it

fixed a bug that it was possible to do the task at the client's level over and over again at the exhibition

an additional internal saves backup system has been added to the game. If your subscription broke (the game started from the beginning or deleted your aquariums), contact us immediately via e-mail: piotr.pochopien.krk@gmail.com and we will save your records and you will be able to return to the game

you can no longer get stuck accidentally selling an aquarium, or opening a shop to visitors with an item in your hand

after hovering over the icon, we will get hints what exactly it means, when buying fish, after hovering over the icon, we will see exactly how many plants and decorations it needs to feel good in the aquarium

fixed a bug that sometimes items were left in our hands and it was impossible to get rid of them

removed strange shadows that appeared on the basement floor

farmed fish that have reached their maximum sales volume provide a little more money



repaired disappearing decorative plants in pots when approaching them

fixed a bug that the fish left in the bags changed their size after loading the game

fishes that cannot fit into the aquarium in a given level will not appear in the shop for purchase, so as not to make an accidental purchase

swimming under the large aquarium in the oceanarium is easier



improved system of plants in the game, after loading the game, the plant resumes its growing process correctly, if it was dying, it continues dying and there is no situation that we will grow giant plants

improved scrolling of the shop when browsing items (fingers tired from scrolling will rest;))

in-game UI fixes in different languages. The subtitles will no longer obscure important information, and the information itself will be displayed in a formatted way