- Work In Progress Additions
- Items/Merchant Phase One
- Post Processing & WIP Material Emission
- WIP FPS Optimization
- Rushed To Fix Steam Requesting To Fix The Folder
Kinzoku No Catana update for 4 September 2022
Fixed Steam Issue With Folder
