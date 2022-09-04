 Skip to content

Kinzoku No Catana update for 4 September 2022

Fixed Steam Issue With Folder

Build 9447418

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Work In Progress Additions
  • Items/Merchant Phase One
  • Post Processing & WIP Material Emission
  • WIP FPS Optimization
  • Rushed To Fix Steam Requesting To Fix The Folder

