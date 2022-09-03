Patch notes for September 3rd

Hello! It's really fun writing patch notes - I've never done it for other projects, but for software it's a necessity. I've a full page of earlier patch noteses that no-one got to see, but today's update is public:

Made it so you can click anywhere on paintings (or other wall decor) to get a response. (Previously, Sheepy could only nuzzle the wall directly beneath paintings, which was inconvenient and not intuitive for mouse-users)

Bug-fix: if you stand to Jerk's right in the pub it will no longer cause the game to seize up.

The pope now lets you skip part of the goose maze on your 8th attempt (no longer 12th)

The lack-of-egg is now visible in the kitchenette in Act 3

Sheepy no longer smiles when they're sad or angry.

The creatures mentioned to be living in the corridor bin in Act 3 are now terrapins, because one of my play-testers was afraid of crabs. That's what I'd call a quality of life issue.