Patch notes for September 3rd

Hello! It's really fun writing patch notes - I've never done it for other projects, but for software it's a necessity. I've a full page of earlier patch noteses that no-one got to see, but today's update is public:
- Made it so you can click anywhere on paintings (or other wall decor) to get a response. (Previously, Sheepy could only nuzzle the wall directly beneath paintings, which was inconvenient and not intuitive for mouse-users)
- Bug-fix: if you stand to Jerk's right in the pub it will no longer cause the game to seize up.
- The pope now lets you skip part of the goose maze on your 8th attempt (no longer 12th)
- The lack-of-egg is now visible in the kitchenette in Act 3
- Sheepy no longer smiles when they're sad or angry.
- The creatures mentioned to be living in the corridor bin in Act 3 are now terrapins, because one of my play-testers was afraid of crabs. That's what I'd call a quality of life issue.
Changed files in this update