-Fixed multiplayer pirate ship jitter
-Fixed clothing not updating after respawning
-Added yellow questionmarks around the map which you can trigger to learn how to play the game!
-Lightning flash is smoother and less flashy for the eyes.
-removed floating stairs and added better looking ones.
-Increased Boss accuracy
-Massive optimization and performance increase (less GPU load) game now runs smoothly on low end laptops.
-certain graphics settings have been removed to prevent the graphics from looking awful at low settings.
-vegetation now gets reduced at lower settings
-boat wakes are disabled for lower settings.
-slightly improved the factory interior.
-New more intuitive UI!
-items now have a different color UI depending on its category.
-New plasma cannon appearance for the boat and ship.
-Quick selection menu, now you can jump straight into the boss battle or infiltrate the facility right away.
-Tesla coils will make a charging sound before they strike.
-Stormy weather now has a stormcloudy appearance.
-Some light for plasma and explosion particles.
-changed the appearance of some items.
Alakenisland update for 3 September 2022
QoL Update, More intuitive UI
