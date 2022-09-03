QoL Update, More intuitive UI

-Fixed multiplayer pirate ship jitter

-Fixed clothing not updating after respawning

-Added yellow questionmarks around the map which you can trigger to learn how to play the game!

-Lightning flash is smoother and less flashy for the eyes.

-removed floating stairs and added better looking ones.

-Increased Boss accuracy

-Massive optimization and performance increase (less GPU load) game now runs smoothly on low end laptops.

-certain graphics settings have been removed to prevent the graphics from looking awful at low settings.

-vegetation now gets reduced at lower settings

-boat wakes are disabled for lower settings.

-slightly improved the factory interior.

-New more intuitive UI!

-items now have a different color UI depending on its category.

-New plasma cannon appearance for the boat and ship.

-Quick selection menu, now you can jump straight into the boss battle or infiltrate the facility right away.

-Tesla coils will make a charging sound before they strike.

-Stormy weather now has a stormcloudy appearance.

-Some light for plasma and explosion particles.

-changed the appearance of some items.