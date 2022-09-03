 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Secret update for 3 September 2022

Minor bug fixes (Final ending, Chapter 14 achievement)

Share · View all patches · Build 9447330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected some bugs at the final ending (English version) and the missing Chapter 14 achievement. Sorry, I was stupid for not finding that earlier!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link