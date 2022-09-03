Kickstarter Demo Update - Version 0.730.rev27

Hey all,

here is another update for the demo. Thanks for all the reporting on discord on the forums or via our bug reporting tool, This helps tremendously to find all those bugs! :)

Crashes

Fixed a rare crash bug for the Ice Aura/FireCannons/PoisonSpikes/Arcane Missiles upgrade for the Wizard Tower.

Fixed a another rare crash bug in connection with decaying projectiles

Fixed a rare crash when opening the research tree.

Fixed a rare crash bug when loading a game while a repair was going on in tent/siege weapons.

Fixed a very rare crash issue on the main menu when the internal file browser wasn't initialized correctly.

Fixed a very rare crash bug while a formation was moving to a enemy base.

Fixed some additional rare crash bugs when saving/loading a game.

Bugs

Fixed a bug which prevented resource tooltip from showing up.

Fixed a bug were workers would not follow the base settings when buildings were in need of repairing and building.

Fixed an issue of the SpellProjector not fading in when the game was paused.

go through the loading screen.

Fixed a bug were many research options would not show a scroll view

Fixed a bug were enemy units still covered in fog of war would attack a base building, but the base army would not react.

Fixed some minor text issues.

Fixed a bug supply modifiers would immediately get applied instead when the building is ready.

Fixed a bug on buildings that wouldn't show the building animation sometimes.

Magic school banner is now in realtime and not in the center of the screen.

Fixed a bug when a building would be built and then hit, workers would not complete their building jobs correctly.

Fixed a bug that did not show the quests in the campaign when the tutorial was started before.

Fixed some issues how supply is added to farms that are close to mills/wells.

Fixed a bug where farms would not lose their supply bonus when a mill/well was destroyed and directly saved.

Fixed a bug where formations would sometimes not work correctly after loading a saved game.

Fixed several bugs in connection with save/load and wizard incarnation on formations/nodes.

Fixed a bug where magic school level up notification would sometimes not vanish.

Fixed a bug with an overlay issue on the dialogue window.

Fixed a bug in UI Panel Fader, which could lead to some UI panels not fading in /out correctly.

Fixed some wrong offsets of the ice sphere spell.

Fixed some icons in the Attack Strategy UI.

Fixed a few more issues with worker sliders on nodes.

Fixed a visual bug when loading the Mt. Dinheim map a grey line would.

Fixed an bug with splitting up formations when a formation would have the Id 0.

Improvements

Removed the arcane cannon from the neutral AI in The Jivalon Incident.

Rebalanced The Jivalon Incidence mission.

Rebalanced Seener Encounter mission.

Rebalanced Battle of Mount Dinheim mission.

Improved how AI is building economy buildings.

When a building isn't built completely, it will net a 100% resource refund when destroyed by purpose.

Improved the look and the wording of the destroy building dialog.

Added AI parameter to control base raiding better.

Map Editor: testing a map now does always set the normal difficulty instead of easy.

Added a Kickstarter button to main menu and pause menu and changed the layout of the buttons.

Removed resource harvest slider block when base is saturated.

Known Issues