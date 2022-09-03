 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DSX update for 3 September 2022

v2.2.2 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9447218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved Motor Rumble:
● Added the improved motor rumble mode effective in newer firmware versions 0224 and higher

Controller Tab:
● Re-added the removed Controller images
● Minor UI changes, Updated all images
● Added Galactic Purple Controller
● Added Nova Pink Controller
● Added Starlight Blue Controller

Controller LED:
● Added Animate when Controller is charging toggle for Battery mode
● Fixed Battery mode gradient colors not showing correctly
● Improved Touchpad LED brightness control

Shortcuts:
● Made PS + Triangle as the default manual shut off controller combo press (applies to when setting up DSX)

  • Can be adjusted in Settings -> Controller -> Shortcuts

HidHide:
● Fixed a bug where DSX would always be added to the whitelist multiple times making HidHide client config app unable to open

Display:
● Fixed issue where DSX is completely stretched on non 16:9 aspect ratio monitors

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1812621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link