v2.2.2 Check out what's new!

Improved Motor Rumble:
● Added the improved motor rumble mode effective in newer firmware versions 0224 and higher
- Option to toggle ON/OFF can be found in Settings -> Controller -> Miscellaneous
- To update the DualSense's Firmware, please download the official Sony Firmware Updater Tool here:
https://controller.dl.playstation.net/controller/lang/en/fwupdater.html
Controller Tab:
● Re-added the removed Controller images
● Minor UI changes, Updated all images
● Added Galactic Purple Controller
● Added Nova Pink Controller
● Added Starlight Blue Controller
Controller LED:
● Added Animate when Controller is charging toggle for Battery mode
● Fixed Battery mode gradient colors not showing correctly
● Improved Touchpad LED brightness control
Shortcuts:
● Made PS + Triangle as the default manual shut off controller combo press (applies to when setting up DSX)
- Can be adjusted in Settings -> Controller -> Shortcuts
HidHide:
● Fixed a bug where DSX would always be added to the whitelist multiple times making HidHide client config app unable to open
Display:
● Fixed issue where DSX is completely stretched on non 16:9 aspect ratio monitors
NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.
Changed files in this update