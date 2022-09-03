v2.2.2 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9447218 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 21:06:34 UTC by Wendy

Improved Motor Rumble:

● Added the improved motor rumble mode effective in newer firmware versions 0224 and higher

Option to toggle ON/OFF can be found in Settings -> Controller -> Miscellaneous

To update the DualSense's Firmware, please download the official Sony Firmware Updater Tool here:

https://controller.dl.playstation.net/controller/lang/en/fwupdater.html

Controller Tab:

● Re-added the removed Controller images

● Minor UI changes, Updated all images

● Added Galactic Purple Controller

● Added Nova Pink Controller

● Added Starlight Blue Controller

Controller LED:

● Added Animate when Controller is charging toggle for Battery mode

● Fixed Battery mode gradient colors not showing correctly

● Improved Touchpad LED brightness control

Shortcuts:

● Made PS + Triangle as the default manual shut off controller combo press (applies to when setting up DSX)

Can be adjusted in Settings -> Controller -> Shortcuts

HidHide:

● Fixed a bug where DSX would always be added to the whitelist multiple times making HidHide client config app unable to open

Display:

● Fixed issue where DSX is completely stretched on non 16:9 aspect ratio monitors

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.