Patch 11.0.8

A regular update that fixes different bugs and mistakes. Many bugs and mistakes were fixed thanks to the community reports. Although we rarely can personally reply to every single report, we still see them and act accordingly.

Some reported errors were not technical issues, but rather misunderstandings of the game mechanics, so we added some additional explanation texts.

We also managed to find a source of missing achievement problems. It's caused by the in-game method of achievement checking. Since there are 100 achievements, the process takes time, and depending on the hardware can be inefficient. We'll rewrite this method in the v12 version.

If you wish to contribute to fixing issues, please make sure you mark "auto send errors" in the "game menu > settings", and report any encountered issues through "game menu -> report error".