- fixed spectator mode eyescan selection for buttons and ships
- fixed invisible turrets when swapping equipment
- improved ship turning at close range
- fixed orbital bombardment locations falling outside of map
BattleGroupVR update for 3 September 2022
Small Bug Fixes - 9/3/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update