 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BattleGroupVR update for 3 September 2022

Small Bug Fixes - 9/3/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9447193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed spectator mode eyescan selection for buttons and ships
  • fixed invisible turrets when swapping equipment
  • improved ship turning at close range
  • fixed orbital bombardment locations falling outside of map

Changed files in this update

Depot 1178781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link