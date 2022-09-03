- Fixed spikes/barbed wire not damaging zombies
- Fixed zombies not resetting loot on respawn
- Fixed delete save button going off screen when save name is too long
- Fixed keyed doors not using the key icon in the notification
- Fixed build parts not being killed by bunker
- Added blocking protection zone in front of vendors
- Sledgehammer damage increased
DeadPoly update for 3 September 2022
Patch 0.0.5j
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update