 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadPoly update for 3 September 2022

Patch 0.0.5j

Share · View all patches · Build 9447189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed spikes/barbed wire not damaging zombies
  • Fixed zombies not resetting loot on respawn
  • Fixed delete save button going off screen when save name is too long
  • Fixed keyed doors not using the key icon in the notification
  • Fixed build parts not being killed by bunker
  • Added blocking protection zone in front of vendors
  • Sledgehammer damage increased

Changed files in this update

Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link