Cyclone update for 3 September 2022

Cyclone - Update

Build 9447161

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes in this update are:

  • Fixed debug application not launching.
  • Added flash chambers to example_template.map.
  • Added additional functions and constants scripts.
  • Fixed floating radio in Crash Course 11.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803591
