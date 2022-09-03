Black Bone 1.06 update - FullScreen Mode

This update addresses some of the formatting and text issues that some users were experiencing at various supported monitor resolutions.

Options menu now included Fullscreen toggle

This toggle is active at the currently selected resolution in the options menu. These resolution settings include refresh rates. All settings are saved for future runs of the app.

Various dialogue corrections for typos and poorly spaced text.

We encourage any major mistakes that we have missed to be posted in the bugs section and they will be corrected in future update patches of the game.

Thanks to Cantusbane for posting the alt+enter will toggle full screen quick keys toggle for Fullscreen. This alternate method of toggling Fullscreen mode remains active for users that prefer the quick keys method.