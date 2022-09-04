Update 13.1 live!

Hi everyone !
Update 13.1 is now LIVE on App Lab and Steam!
New Stuff:
- Improved bug bomb lvl2, it now has more hp and spawns a bugbomb when it dies.
- Mind control grenades are now available as rewards
- Added 150% and 200% damage and hp enemy boost options to the editor
- Always run is now enabled by default for new players
- Added several new ancient temple pieces to the editor
Fixes:
- Fixed waves stopping sometimes when Araks or Reavers were present in the game.
- Fixed reaver scale was off sometimes
- Fixed some bug attack missions would not give influence or rewards
- Fixed payload object would not drop and leave the hand stuck
- Fixed alert icons not showing correctly in conquer games before starting the game
- Fixed getting a machine gun as reward would leave the hand stuck if recovered from afar.
- Fixed Influence gained panel showing +25 sometimes
- Fixed reward weapons would disappear if you grabbed them instead of shooting at them
- Fixed not being able to claim the snow and forest skins
- Fixed rockets exploding would destroy the other rockets in the scene
- Fixed several audio issues
Editor:
- Fixed energy walls would convert to dropboxes when going back to the editor
- Fixed background mountains showing a grid texture when going back to editor
- Fixed occlusion volume size changes not visible to other clients
- Fixed reward boxes not being at the same position as the host.
- Fixed occlusion volumes preventing the player from grabbing objects inside them. To fix this we added a new switch to lock all volumes.
- Fixed energy walls would notify attacks
- Fixed mineral positions would not correspond to the table locations
- Fixed cloning object groups while the snap to grid was active would not work.
We hope you like the new update and as always please let us know your feedback in the steam forums or any of the discord channels.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update