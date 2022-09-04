Update 13.1 live!

Hi everyone !

Update 13.1 is now LIVE on App Lab and Steam!

New Stuff:

Improved bug bomb lvl2, it now has more hp and spawns a bugbomb when it dies.

Mind control grenades are now available as rewards

Added 150% and 200% damage and hp enemy boost options to the editor

Always run is now enabled by default for new players

Added several new ancient temple pieces to the editor

Fixes:

Fixed waves stopping sometimes when Araks or Reavers were present in the game.

Fixed reaver scale was off sometimes

Fixed some bug attack missions would not give influence or rewards

Fixed payload object would not drop and leave the hand stuck

Fixed alert icons not showing correctly in conquer games before starting the game

Fixed getting a machine gun as reward would leave the hand stuck if recovered from afar.

Fixed Influence gained panel showing +25 sometimes

Fixed reward weapons would disappear if you grabbed them instead of shooting at them

Fixed not being able to claim the snow and forest skins

Fixed rockets exploding would destroy the other rockets in the scene

Fixed several audio issues

Editor:

Fixed energy walls would convert to dropboxes when going back to the editor

Fixed background mountains showing a grid texture when going back to editor

Fixed occlusion volume size changes not visible to other clients

Fixed reward boxes not being at the same position as the host.

Fixed occlusion volumes preventing the player from grabbing objects inside them. To fix this we added a new switch to lock all volumes.

Fixed energy walls would notify attacks

Fixed mineral positions would not correspond to the table locations

Fixed cloning object groups while the snap to grid was active would not work.

We hope you like the new update and as always please let us know your feedback in the steam forums or any of the discord channels.

Cheers!