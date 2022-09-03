Patch 1.01 - First Patch

Thank you so much for all your feedback, and we hope you're enjoying Spellbound: The Magic Within!

We've had a couple of suggestions come back from you, our players, and some of our reviewers and have looked to incorporate these right away into the game.

If you have any issues, or suggestions, please feel free to use the steam discussion forum here on the store page, or equally you're more than welcome to join our Discord or hit us up on social media.

This patch includes:

Bugfixes:

Fixes issue with Load Menu in main screen not displaying saved games correctly.

Volume and mute settings are now applied in the main menu when these have previously been set.

A default save name has been added, and we're no longer forcing you to name each save yourself.

Features:

We've added the ability for you to change the text writing speed via the settings menu.

We've added the ability for you to set the text writing speed to be instant.

Features planned for future patches: