 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PixPhys update for 3 September 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9447008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Changelog:

  • New examples - the main innovation
  • Added a button to restore the list of saved
  • Added display of values ​​for Dial
  • An excess of electricity will now follow
  • Now Socket Port updates the connection value
  • Fixed description on Twitter
  • Fixed interaction with Gizmo tools when the camera zooms in
  • Dial node name fixed
  • Fixed a large number of numbers in the dial
  • Fixed display of packages in Socket Editor when minimizing the application
  • Detection of a negative pitch for a propeller has been fixed
  • The image of the button has been fixed, the size of the text on the display has been changed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1558101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link