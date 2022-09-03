Patch 1.0.1

Changelog:
- New examples - the main innovation
- Added a button to restore the list of saved
- Added display of values for Dial
- An excess of electricity will now follow
- Now Socket Port updates the connection value
- Fixed description on Twitter
- Fixed interaction with Gizmo tools when the camera zooms in
- Dial node name fixed
- Fixed a large number of numbers in the dial
- Fixed display of packages in Socket Editor when minimizing the application
- Detection of a negative pitch for a propeller has been fixed
- The image of the button has been fixed, the size of the text on the display has been changed.
Changed files in this update