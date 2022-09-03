- Blender Live-Connection Add-On. See Wiki-Page for instructions.
- Modified .demca saving to use relative path (relative to .demca file not project file). Importers try first path relative to *.demca file and if not found relative to project file.
- Added support to import/export stage directions *.stagedirs.xml file.
- Fixed potential null pointer exception if trying to record with uncalibrated character.
- Added support to change object class.
- Improved project panel performance while selecting objects.
- Improving overall UI performance.
- Added loading-character model to better tell the user he has to wait for character resources to be loaded.
- Improved world spawn character handling.
- Fixed recreating object (due to stub property changes) deleting attachments.
- Improved GrabAttach behavior to support disabling colliding with actor limbs, prevent actor grabing object and locking hand rotation while grabbing.
- Added support to reset position, orientation and velocities for physics simulated objects.
- Added some more hand poses for GrabAttach behavior. Use Component behavior panel to select models to closer resemble the grab motion the actor has to perform.
- Added support to auto-load project by adding it to the command line. Path has to be relative to DEMoCap config directory.
DEMoCap (Drag[en]gine Motion Capture) update for 3 September 2022
DEMoCap 0.9 Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
