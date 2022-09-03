 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEMoCap (Drag[en]gine Motion Capture) update for 3 September 2022

DEMoCap 0.9 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9446919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blender Live-Connection Add-On. See Wiki-Page for instructions.
  • Modified .demca saving to use relative path (relative to .demca file not project file). Importers try first path relative to *.demca file and if not found relative to project file.
  • Added support to import/export stage directions *.stagedirs.xml file.
  • Fixed potential null pointer exception if trying to record with uncalibrated character.
  • Added support to change object class.
  • Improved project panel performance while selecting objects.
  • Improving overall UI performance.
  • Added loading-character model to better tell the user he has to wait for character resources to be loaded.
  • Improved world spawn character handling.
  • Fixed recreating object (due to stub property changes) deleting attachments.
  • Improved GrabAttach behavior to support disabling colliding with actor limbs, prevent actor grabing object and locking hand rotation while grabbing.
  • Added support to reset position, orientation and velocities for physics simulated objects.
  • Added some more hand poses for GrabAttach behavior. Use Component behavior panel to select models to closer resemble the grab motion the actor has to perform.
  • Added support to auto-load project by adding it to the command line. Path has to be relative to DEMoCap config directory.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1939211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link