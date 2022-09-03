Version 1.7.5 - Interim Balance Update

It's been a while, but we're still here! Today, we're just releasing a balance patch meant to dial in the unstoppable Nature spam, as well as reduce the overly straightforward spam across the Score Leaderboards.

Note, this does mean there's a Score Leaderboard reset (but not a Ranked reset).

Read on for the full page of notes!

Balance

General

Build Times adjusted increased by 0.5 seconds across the board, including Upgrade Times : For example, this means a Level 1 Single went up by 0.5 seconds, but a Level 3 Single went up by a total of 1.5 seconds Additionally, Level 4 Singles/Periodic total build time is now 15 seconds

Atlantis Co-op Map adjusted: Creeps no longer move 10% faster Creeps now have 5% more HP

The Inferno Boss (both in Co-op & Campaign) no longer blows up towers. It now stuns them for 10 seconds, preventing them from shooting, activating abilities, being upgraded, or being sold.

Towers

Nature bonus ability damage reduced from +300% to +150% / +175% / +200% / +250%

Atom damage increased from 310 to 315

Bloom adjusted: Now starts at max charge when built. Do note, this does not apply to Trickery Clones . Damage reduced from 360 to 355

Lightning nerfed: Damage reduced from 185 to 180 Level 3 damage reduction per bounce increased from 8% to 9% Vapor damage bonus per creep reduced from 3% / 6% / 9% to 3% / 5% / 8%

Solar buffed: Impact damage increased from 230 to 240 Debuff damage increased from 115 to 120

Crystal Spire adjusted: Now starts with max spirits when built. Do note, this does not apply to Trickery Clones . Max spirits reduced from 10 to 9

Obelisk adjusted: This tower's effect now scales by attack speed instead of per-second Damage increased from 4000 to 9000 Attack speed reduced from 3 to 1 (meaning it's no longer insta-switching targets) Damage increment on explosion reduced from 5750 to 4750

Rage speed boost bumped from 25% to 50%

That's it for this patch! However, before we go today, we have one other thing to bring up...

Where is the Mazing DLC?

We've been teasing it for a long time, and admittedly, there've been some internal delays that keep pushing this back. But rest assured, not only are we working on it and will be able to show you previews soon - you'll be able to play it soon.

Next week, we'll be pushing our first big preview, and with it, we'll be running a weekend-long Open Beta Test of the DLC! We'll also be providing you details of what you can expect from the DLC as a whole, as well as the estimated release date.