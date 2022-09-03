BAND-AID Patch v0.1.57 is Now Live!

Hello dear creators,

We hope that you had a wonderful time this summer and that everyone is rested and prepared for the start of the new upcoming season.

As many of you probably know, we recently moved our headquarters from San Diego, California to Dallas, Texas. This relocation caused some disturbances to our progress within the game, but for the last 2 months, everyone on The Universim team was able to pick up the pace and move forward with extra speed. Recently, we added two additional programmers to our team along with an additional concept artist. This should help us to speed up our development progress quite a lot. Due to that addition, we decided to release one more patch after this one. We heard a lot of you loud and clear - that you would like to have some expansion on Exiles. Therefore, we dedicated a couple of people from our team to work specifically on military expansion.

This v57 patch will be a bit unusual for us and for you. In this patch, we put a lot of attention to bug fixes and improvements to the current systems. Since we are currently in the end phase of the game, we are heavily concentrating on end game content and polishing. Therefore, this patch is very important for us to see if we were able to resolve some of the major issues within the game.

We are constantly looking over the suggestions in our Discord as well as the bugs that are being reported. Certain bugs have a higher priority than others. We are still trying to track one bug that does not allow us to save the game correctly. In order to catch this bug, we implemented a system that will provide a warning message stating that, during the game save, the game was not saved correctly followed by the error that comes with this. Please, if you encounter that error, reach out to us via our Discord. With your help, we will be able to locate and track that error and fix it for good!

Now to the content of the patch! Here are some of the improvements and bug fixes that you will encounter.

Improvements:

Increased size of the Pollution warning notification

Incorrect description for the Garrison Building

Missing text for the Lizard Candy and Massage Buildings

Incorrect translation within the main menu of the Twitch Integration (German language)

Bunker improvements:

Meteor strike does not kill Nuggets within the bunker anymore

Lightning Strike does not kill Nuggets within the bunker

Tornados

Fire

Volcano

Earthquake

UFO Crashing onto the bunker

Drone explosion

Planet Cracker stomp

Blizzard Storm

Firestorm

Fierce enemy quest drop zone ground projection didn’t look good when it was overlapped with the quest area projector

Over 30 popup windows reworked in order to be closed by pressing ESC button

Buildings without assigned Nuggets will have lower resource delivery priority compared to buildings that have Nuggets working in them

Any Nugget within the building will have a consistent interaction throughout the game (in other words, you can pick them up, use certain creator powers on them, etc. while they are inside the building)

Nuclear Plant received an “assign all” button

Colonization rockets and Space Trade will now have a different Nugget priority when you are sending Nuggets to another planet. Young and educated Nuggets without a family will have the highest priority, next will be Medium/Old age Nuggets with an education, then Young uneducated Nuggets, followed lastly by Medium/Old uneducated Nuggets

Finishing hut received an indication icon above the building showcasing when there is no more fish to catch

All mines that extracted all resources beneath them will automatically remove Nuggets from the building and shut down the building

System that will detect if the game is being saved incorrectly and will provide a notification to the player. That system was put in place in order to prevent broken save files and will allow us to track down certain game breaking bugs

Bug Fixes:



Fixed: Localization Error in the Overpacked quest

Fixed: Using switch Era functionality did not switch the Education requirements of the buildings back to corresponding building level education

Fixed: Certain quests didn’t show the correct name for the Nuggets quest giver

Fixed: Fierce enemy quest drop zone was not always correctly displayed on the ground and disappeared if you moved the camera too close to it

Fixed: Objects in the world can no longer be clicked upon while the celebration dialog is active

Fixed: Research screen and other full screen UIs are no longer overlapped by the celebration dialog

Fixed: Pressing ESC Button while being in the load game screen removed Load panel completely

Fixed: While holding a Nugget via telekinesis, Nugget could have been dropped if any pop up or UI Screen would be opened

Fixed: Min/Max temperature was not updated correctly within the Reservoir panel

Fixed: Power Hour event didn’t turn off electricity for the entire duration of the event

Fixed: Subtitles would overlap with Full Screen Menus

Fixed: Same Nugget could have been added to multiple different trades

Fixed: Missing localization within the spaceport

Fixed: Firestorm and Blizzard on screen effects were visible within different full screen menus (Loading Screen, Research, etc.)

Fixed: Error that was happening during the trade in space which was leading to corrupted save files

Fixed: Shadow from the raincloud disappeared at a certain angle providing no indication for the location of the raincloud

Fixed: Minister of Space was missing a lock icon on the slot

Since we are currently in a state of polishing and improving the game, we are planning to release bug fixes and overall improvements on a more constant basis.

We would also like to share some of the progress that has been made.

Currently Working On

Nuggets

We went through all the Nuggets and their jobs in order to update their clothing and accessories for the Modern and Space Ages. In total, over 20 different jobs will receive new outfits and over 20 new items as accessories will be added to them. Some of them you can check below:

















































Defense Towers

Defense towers are currently going through multiple stages of rework and upgrades. We are adding machine gun mode that will primarily target ground units where rockets will shoot anything flying up in the sky as well as Planet Cracker.

Planet Cracker

We are putting a lot of effort and polish into Planet Cracker. Upon full release, you will be able to encounter that evil machinery that has been created to stomp out civilizations and destroy planets.





Snapping Tool

We received a lot of requests from the community to help with the arrangement of buildings and the addition of a snapping tool. One of our engineers is currently working hard on adding a snapping tool that will allow you to snap your buildings to the roads or other buildings, aligning them perfectly in a straight line.

New Planets

We had mentioned that we created a system that allows us to create different planets. Now it is finally time to start making them! Our design team is working on brand new planets that you will be able to encounter during your journey.

Star Map

The star map was created internally quite a few months ago, but it still required some polishing. Using a star map, you will be able to discover both planets and different space objects. Currently, our engineers are working on expanding star map functionality in addition to the new UI/UX elements that should help with navigation.

Final Battle Scene

Yes, you will have a proper finish of the game as well as some story line. Even now, certain narrator phrases, quests, and other subtle elements within the game have some connection to the main story. After the final scene, we hope that you will be able to connect all the dots and figure out the connection :). The final scene is currently ready from the technical side, but still requires some polishing and UI/UX elements.

Credit Screen

The credit screen is also already created, but currently has a placeholder UI which will be improved as we get closer to the actual end of the game.

Below you can see the overall progress that we have made and where we are currently standing.

We hope that this will give you some understanding where we are and what we are currently working on.

Thank you everyone for all of your support and for staying with us. This means a lot for the entire team and we are grateful for having such an amazing community. We are almost at a finish line and we can’t wait to show you all the things that we have worked on.

Sincerely,

Crytivo Crew

https://store.steampowered.com/app/352720/The_Universim/