Rogue Blight Playtest update for 3 September 2022

Patch 6

Share · View all patches · Build 9446789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you receive new gear/weapons, "New" text will appear on gear slot and gear itself
  • Gear/Weapon icons now have correct aspect ratio and are no longer partly obscured
  • If you gain status effect as you die (stay in poison as you die as it fully fills up) game crashes, this is due status effects being removed in coroutine
  • Berserk Skill before increase Physical damage by 35% and Elemental by 15%. Now it increases all damage by 35%.
  • Berserk Blessing now is only active if you are 30% health or lower and it adds (20% damage) (It also stacks with Berserk Skill)
  • Defender Blessing now is only active if you are at 70% health or higher it adds (20% less Damage Taken) (It also stacks with Defender Skill)
  • Endurance Blessing now is only active untill you get hit.
  • If player is dead, status effects can not be applied on them anymore
  • When player dies health/mana UI no longer is updated to full
  • If player dies, the lag is reduced
  • If player starts fighting enemy, lag is reduced
  • Shop can no longer appear in "?" node
  • At Bonefire now you have choice between "1. Restoring health/mana/potions" or 2. "Adding additional potion"
  • Play time now is adding up correctly for save files (save files before this will have insanly huge playtime since data is in different format)
  • If in cutscene, no longer show status effect text on screen (This is mainly for blessings that give status and are active at start of scene)
  • Reward screens "Take All" button now is enabled faster
  • Fixed, If you pause game as you walk/run forward, stop walking, unpause, character keeps walking forward
  • Spamming selecting map node, will try to load node multiple times causing lag, now the map buttons are disabled as soon as node button is pressed

Controler Support Improvemnets:

  • if unselected button on cutscene button options, pressing any Controler button highlight first avaliable button
  • if unselected button on Reward Panel (Take All button), pressing any Controler button will highlight "Take All" button
  • if unselected button on Blessing/Gear choice, pressing any Controler button will highlight first avaliable button
  • if unselected button on shop menu, pressing any Controler button will highlight first avaliable button
  • if unselected button on character creation menu, pressing any controller button will highlight first avaliable button
  • if you purchased item in the shop with Controler, the first avaliable button will be highlighted
  • Map Node is now selected by default after a node completion or after selecting starting weapon
  • If pausing game, the "Pause" button will automatically be highlighted
  • Using new input system on cutscene text prompts, controller will work correctly with "A" button to skip through text
  • Using new input system for pausing, controller will work correctly with "Start" button to pause game
  • If selecting gear, it highlights button for first armor avaliable
  • If went back from selecting gear, it will highlight the button for that gear type you were selecting
  • If selecing gear, you can press "B" on controller to go back to inventory menu
  • In main menu, delete this save file now works correctly with controller
  • Demo Ending, Wishlist button now is autoselected if using controller

