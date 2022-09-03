- If you receive new gear/weapons, "New" text will appear on gear slot and gear itself
- Gear/Weapon icons now have correct aspect ratio and are no longer partly obscured
- If you gain status effect as you die (stay in poison as you die as it fully fills up) game crashes, this is due status effects being removed in coroutine
- Berserk Skill before increase Physical damage by 35% and Elemental by 15%. Now it increases all damage by 35%.
- Berserk Blessing now is only active if you are 30% health or lower and it adds (20% damage) (It also stacks with Berserk Skill)
- Defender Blessing now is only active if you are at 70% health or higher it adds (20% less Damage Taken) (It also stacks with Defender Skill)
- Endurance Blessing now is only active untill you get hit.
- If player is dead, status effects can not be applied on them anymore
- When player dies health/mana UI no longer is updated to full
- If player dies, the lag is reduced
- If player starts fighting enemy, lag is reduced
- Shop can no longer appear in "?" node
- At Bonefire now you have choice between "1. Restoring health/mana/potions" or 2. "Adding additional potion"
- Play time now is adding up correctly for save files (save files before this will have insanly huge playtime since data is in different format)
- If in cutscene, no longer show status effect text on screen (This is mainly for blessings that give status and are active at start of scene)
- Reward screens "Take All" button now is enabled faster
- Fixed, If you pause game as you walk/run forward, stop walking, unpause, character keeps walking forward
- Spamming selecting map node, will try to load node multiple times causing lag, now the map buttons are disabled as soon as node button is pressed
Controler Support Improvemnets:
- if unselected button on cutscene button options, pressing any Controler button highlight first avaliable button
- if unselected button on Reward Panel (Take All button), pressing any Controler button will highlight "Take All" button
- if unselected button on Blessing/Gear choice, pressing any Controler button will highlight first avaliable button
- if unselected button on shop menu, pressing any Controler button will highlight first avaliable button
- if unselected button on character creation menu, pressing any controller button will highlight first avaliable button
- if you purchased item in the shop with Controler, the first avaliable button will be highlighted
- Map Node is now selected by default after a node completion or after selecting starting weapon
- If pausing game, the "Pause" button will automatically be highlighted
- Using new input system on cutscene text prompts, controller will work correctly with "A" button to skip through text
- Using new input system for pausing, controller will work correctly with "Start" button to pause game
- If selecting gear, it highlights button for first armor avaliable
- If went back from selecting gear, it will highlight the button for that gear type you were selecting
- If selecing gear, you can press "B" on controller to go back to inventory menu
- In main menu, delete this save file now works correctly with controller
- Demo Ending, Wishlist button now is autoselected if using controller
Changed files in this update