- Fixed single event based particles/sounds (collisions, engine start, boost, etc.) sometimes not emitting on variable update display mode
- Reduced rubber banding on normal AI
- Fixed an issue with vehicles loading on incorrect start points in versus
Turbo Force Playtest update for 3 September 2022
Update Notes v0.1.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
