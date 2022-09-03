 Skip to content

Turbo Force Playtest update for 3 September 2022

Update Notes v0.1.8

  • Fixed single event based particles/sounds (collisions, engine start, boost, etc.) sometimes not emitting on variable update display mode
  • Reduced rubber banding on normal AI
  • Fixed an issue with vehicles loading on incorrect start points in versus

