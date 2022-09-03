 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 3 September 2022

Alpha V45 update: automatic sprinkler and vehicle modification

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V45:

New sprinkler:

  • A new sprinkler is available in-game from the machine vendor
  • It allows you to permanently water a small area on the ground for your ploughed land
  • The sprinkler can be moved at any time by storing it in the inventory

Vehicles change:

  • Vehicles can now be moved no matter how much oil they have.
    [Example: the tractor will no longer be able to plow when the oil bar reaches zero but it can still be driven and moved.

Oil in the connection calendar changes from Tractor to Combine

.

Corrections:

  • Fixed a bug on the "harvester" that did not systematically remove the bar on the screen
  • Fixed a bug that would open the drop menu when in a vehicle
  • Fixed a bug that didn't save the oil gauge of vehicles properly
  • Preparation and correction of new multiplayer features

