Fixed some (hopefully all) navigation crashes

Slightly improved performance of the autosave

If game does lag every turn, easiest way to resolve it for now is to disable auto-save. Rewriting the save system is a huge and risky work, so I'm not sure when I'll have time to do it. Due to some technical engine and my code limitations I can't do asynchronous saving just yet.

Let me know if you run into any issues with this update!