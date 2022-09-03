 Skip to content

REFLEXIA Prototype ver. update for 3 September 2022

UPDATE.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • Catalan has been added, author: atumsk.

What's fixed:

  • a couple of typos in Russian, Spanish, Korean and Turkish;
  • Yandere-chan put the printable picture back in its place.

What's not fixed:

  • Dandere-chan is still stuttering.

