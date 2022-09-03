What's new:
- Catalan has been added, author: atumsk.
What's fixed:
- a couple of typos in Russian, Spanish, Korean and Turkish;
- Yandere-chan put the printable picture back in its place.
What's not fixed:
- Dandere-chan is still stuttering.
