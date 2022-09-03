 Skip to content

Tales From Hoia Baciu Forest update for 3 September 2022

Update notes for 03.09.2022

I completed the ending for this game.
I fixed the sound in the Soul Cave.
And now I am working on something new and this time will be more professional!

