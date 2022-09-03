Desktop+ v.2.7

What's new in Desktop+ 2.7?

Version 2.7 mainly features smaller additions and fixes that were introduced in the beta branch since the last stable update.

After over 9 months in development... it's more than time to bring the beta changes to the stable branch again. Main efforts keep being put into the NewUI branch, but the beta one wasn't without additions either.

Here are all the changes in this version:

New:

Switch Task is now a built-in action and works even when elevated applications have focus

Existing users will have to manually set this new action to display in the Interface settings (and for individual overlays if overlay-specific action button listing is used).

The custom action with the same name previously provided by default can be deleted if it still exists.

Added Brightness slider in the overlay appearance settings

Added option to view current controller bindings on the VR controllers in the Action settings page when possible*

It's now possible to press and hold "Go Home" & "Go Back" controller button actions

Changed:

Rotation on the x-axis no longer distorts curved overlays

The elevated window focused warning now offers "Switch Task" instead of "Try changing focus", which will execute the new built-in action to switch away from the elevated application's window more reliably

Improved responsiveness after display changes (resolution switches, desktop arrangements, display connects)

Minor performance improvements for Desktop Duplication capture in certain configurations

Fixed:

Fixed Update Limiter Override setting not being loaded

Fixed clipped overlay updates resetting update limiter starting time

Fixed overlay intersection mask not being reset when reordering or removing overlays

Due to current SteamVR behavior, this is only available after controller bindings have been viewed through other means (e.g. SteamVR controller settings) before in the current session

As a reminder: If you wish to receive more frequent updates for Desktop+, consider opting into the beta branch. So far it's not been terribly unstable and fine for daily use.

See the initial Desktop+ Beta introduction post for details.