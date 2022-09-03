Vending machines spawn on almost every floor now, you just need to find it
Added new ability: snatch
Upgrade some textures to higher resolution
Fixed a bug causing Lock ability to open doors
Added a new cute enemy
Fixed some minor bugs
Floor44 update for 3 September 2022
0.3.0
