Floor44 update for 3 September 2022

0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9446500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vending machines spawn on almost every floor now, you just need to find it
Added new ability: snatch
Upgrade some textures to higher resolution
Fixed a bug causing Lock ability to open doors
Added a new cute enemy
Fixed some minor bugs

