CARNAGE OFFERING UPDATE 14 IS AVAILABLE!

Many improvements have been made for an even greater immersion and brutality.

I can't wait to get your feedback on this big Bertha.

The update contains :

-Better AI on all monsters (more than 30 have been improved)

-Enemies react to fire (more than 30 animations have been added for more realism)

-Significant improvement of the movement and rotation of the enemies

-Some bosses have additional attacks and are better animated

-The sound effects and voices of the monsters have been created and/or improved

The balancing

-Some weapons are more powerful than before

-Some enemies are slower like the zombies that were chasing us too fast

-Level 1 is much easier to use as a tutorial

The graphical optimization on some levels is better by about 5% / 10%.

Corrections of hitbox and various bugs

I've pretty much done the trick ;) Hope you like it :)

See you soon for more updates, bounty hunters!