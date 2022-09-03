 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 3 September 2022

CARNAGE OFFERING UPDATE 14 IS AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9446493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many improvements have been made for an even greater immersion and brutality.
I can't wait to get your feedback on this big Bertha.

The update contains :

-Better AI on all monsters (more than 30 have been improved)

-Enemies react to fire (more than 30 animations have been added for more realism)
-Significant improvement of the movement and rotation of the enemies
-Some bosses have additional attacks and are better animated
-The sound effects and voices of the monsters have been created and/or improved

  • The balancing
    -Some weapons are more powerful than before
    -Some enemies are slower like the zombies that were chasing us too fast
    -Level 1 is much easier to use as a tutorial

  • The graphical optimization on some levels is better by about 5% / 10%.

  • Corrections of hitbox and various bugs

I've pretty much done the trick ;) Hope you like it :)
See you soon for more updates, bounty hunters!

