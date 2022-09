Share · View all patches · Build 9446489 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a major update, the change:

create or rework some maps entirely to avoid redundancy,

add 4 characters in part 3 (with more story/dialog),

update tutorial screenshots,

more units can be deployed in map,

add the Death vocation with a new tome,

weapon now blink when effective,

SRPG Studio updated to latest version v1.266

Note: This version has been only playtested in normal difficulty.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.