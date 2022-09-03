Patch #7 (Cut The Fluff!) - Version 1.0.7

After looking at a majority of feedback I've done a few changes to make the game and experience much nicer.

A lot of feedback was that, it was annoying to try get all the endings due to doing the same thing over and over again.

So here is what has been done to remedy this.

The main 3 endings are ending 1-3

When you don't have any of the main 3 endings - The first time you play the game it will be a standard playthrough. However, the notes will not appear.

When you have 1 of the main 3 endings - The second time you play it will play much like the first time but there is a much lower delay between events. This will make sure things happen much quicker.

The notes will now start appearing also.

When you have 2 of the main 3 endings - The game will run more like the demo version of the game, cutting most of the content and keeping a fast pace.

When you have all main 3 endings - Once you have all main 3 endings and have played ending 4, the game will randomize between the 'Normal' shift and the 'Demo Like' shift.

Additional Fixes