9/3/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.3.9

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey guys, I know I just released a pretty big update yesterday, but I got reports of a few issues overnight, so I wanted to put this update out. I also included some other changes and improvements along with those fixes, so be sure to check out that change log below! :-)

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with out of combat regeneration/degeneration of health and mettle

Fixed message spacing for warnings about characters dying or leaving the party

Fixed an issue where maps with specific soundtracks would cause that soundtrack to continue playing even after leaving (This issue was very apparent when loading from a save instead of starting a new game)

Changes & Additions:

Separated some code into different functions to allow simultaneous processing (Should work just fine based on the performance optimizations from last update - I tested this pretty thoroughly in the largest and busiest area - Ashen Row - I didn't notice any performance drops)

Optimized stamina regeneration code checking for when the player character has the athletic skill

Added Red Saints to the list of characters to display with orange label text above them

Health, Mettle, and Action/Ability point recovery is now time based instead of step based (Been meaning to convert this system for a while - now, every 5 seconds out of combat counts as 1 turn in combat)

Step based state removal is now converted to time based removal when outside of combat (Status effects will remove automatically over time if they're allowed)

Brawl now gives the melee hit (Hidden) status effect (Target loses some AP if hit)

Updated post-battle level up sound effect

EXP gauge color in the post-battle report now matches the out of combat HUD EXP gauge color

Skill Point gain color when leveling up in the post-battle report now matches the out of combat menu Skill Point color

Increased the post-battle EXP gauge ticks to 20 from 15 so that EXP gain is more visually obvious

Added a bit of vertical space between the EXP/SP gained in the post-battle report

Leveling up outside of combat will now play a sound effect when the info message displays

Reduced the light blue text outline effect by about 30% (Text looks a lot clearer now)

Increased the saturation of the default text color

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː