Patch Notes ea v0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9446470 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 15:39:06 UTC by Wendy

b]EA Release - 0.4.4 Notes[/b]

Developer Notes

Quick update to fix the Druin Hills area. Added a few other bug fixes in this update as well.

Also, sped up the casting routines for both, melee and spell abilities. Hope this feels a little better for everyone.

Bumped up the endurance amount when resting in combat.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***