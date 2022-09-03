 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 3 September 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.4.4

Developer Notes
Quick update to fix the Druin Hills area. Added a few other bug fixes in this update as well.
Also, sped up the casting routines for both, melee and spell abilities. Hope this feels a little better for everyone.
Bumped up the endurance amount when resting in combat.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - Updated the Elderwood Forest Map to show Master Nature Magic tranier: Rolf Graham

  • New - All quests should now have a COMPLETED journal entry once you have completed all tasks for a quest

  • Fixed - Herbalism has had its levels reduced from 50 to 20. Didn't realize that one was missed

  • Fixed - Chests in Elderwood Forest should no longer be empty after looting just one chest

  • Fixed - Druinhills is working properly again.

  • Fixed - Footstep sounds are functioning again. Not sure how they broke in the first place.

  • Fixed - Alligator battle AI has been corrected. They should be all bitey again.

  • Informational - Sped up the casting animations and the melee attack animations. Let me know if this feels better

  • Informational - Bumped up the amount of endurance REST generates from 10% to 20% of max

  • Informational - Lowered the chances of rain in Nerah's Landing.

