Patch Notes ea v0.4.4

b]EA Release - 0.4.4 Notes[/b]
Developer Notes
Quick update to fix the Druin Hills area. Added a few other bug fixes in this update as well.
Also, sped up the casting routines for both, melee and spell abilities. Hope this feels a little better for everyone.
Bumped up the endurance amount when resting in combat.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
New - Updated the Elderwood Forest Map to show Master Nature Magic tranier: Rolf Graham
New - All quests should now have a COMPLETED journal entry once you have completed all tasks for a quest
Fixed - Herbalism has had its levels reduced from 50 to 20. Didn't realize that one was missed
Fixed - Chests in Elderwood Forest should no longer be empty after looting just one chest
Fixed - Druinhills is working properly again.
Fixed - Footstep sounds are functioning again. Not sure how they broke in the first place.
Fixed - Alligator battle AI has been corrected. They should be all bitey again.
Informational - Sped up the casting animations and the melee attack animations. Let me know if this feels better
Informational - Bumped up the amount of endurance REST generates from 10% to 20% of max
Informational - Lowered the chances of rain in Nerah's Landing.
