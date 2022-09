This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds a lot of new buildings and updates some old ones.

First of all we added a new giant building which will be a orphanage you can explore soon!



We also added a little bridge.



???



The map is nearly done, soon we will start creating the first real events in-game and also from now on all the updates will be translated in also German and Turkish.

Your Luzio