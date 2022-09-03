Hotfix 1.5.41152

With this update, our main intention was to fix an issue that came up with Windmills being available to be put on Walkers, as they would allow to easily push any Walker disregarding the physics. It allowed for easy griefing, as it would push a Walker with no option to retaliate and even allowed to push Walkers through objects in some cases. That should be fixed now.

In addition to it, we've included some small changes we've been working on to make the patch a little more interesting than just a small fix. One of the most significant changes is that Windmills now only generate torque while in the strong winds of a Sandstorm. What we're hoping for with this change is that Windmills will be put on special Sandstorm-chasing Walkers and driven directly into a Sandstorm like daredevil Nomads. Of course, it should also work with static Windmills, but then you're hoping for an accidental Sandstorm passing through and have to keep the Windmill exposed to other dangers.

It's currently an early version of the feature and we'll definitely be tweaking it based on the feedback, but it should make Torque generation, which is a high tier resource, more active and interesting, rather than placing some windmills inside a base and passively generating torque at a slow pace. We're currently aiming at around a minute spent in a sandstorm to produce enough Torque to power your machines for some time. It can be amplified by using larger walkers to put more Windmills on them, but we're also planning a better Windmill with a more advanced mechanism for Sleeping Giants that would produce low amounts of Torque without strong winds of a Sandstorm and produce much large amounts while in one. Also, we're considering various protections for being in a Sandstorm, both for your character and the Walker you're driving.