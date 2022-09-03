 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Championship Wrestling Promoter Playtest update for 3 September 2022

Beta test version 0.103

Share · View all patches · Build 9446430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6-man tag matches have been added, as well as some improvements to contract negotiations and some bug fixes.

FULL PATCH NOTES:

  • 3v3 tag matches have been added
  • Wrestler contracts can now be bought out for 50% of the value of one year of their contract from the Contracts panel
  • Morale now affects contract negotiations
  • Fixed a bug where some injuries could cause a save file to become corrupted
  • Fixed a bug where Fitness was not updating correctly after tag team matches
  • Fixed a bug where wrestler nicknames were displaying inconsistently
  • Fixed a bug where duplicate gimmicks were being assigned during new game creation

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link