Beta test version 0.103

6-man tag matches have been added, as well as some improvements to contract negotiations and some bug fixes.
FULL PATCH NOTES:
- 3v3 tag matches have been added
- Wrestler contracts can now be bought out for 50% of the value of one year of their contract from the Contracts panel
- Morale now affects contract negotiations
- Fixed a bug where some injuries could cause a save file to become corrupted
- Fixed a bug where Fitness was not updating correctly after tag team matches
- Fixed a bug where wrestler nicknames were displaying inconsistently
- Fixed a bug where duplicate gimmicks were being assigned during new game creation
Changed files in this update