Bug fixes are now live

Making things more stable

In todays patch we've fixed a few important bugs that somehow flew under the radar. Some of them were quite tricky to find but we've caught the ones that have been reported in Discord so hopefully we're back to a stable state.

What's been happening?

My PC died and I haven't been in a position to sort out all of the source code to move forward. I've now sorted things out so hopefully updates will continue as required! As usual, we've been going for years now and are still aiming for a release once we've had a good period of time without any issues being reported.

Thank you to everyone who is still with us throughout the quiet times, it means a lot! ːsteamhappyː

List of fixes