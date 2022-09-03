 Skip to content

AegisM update for 3 September 2022

Bug fixes are now live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Making things more stable

In todays patch we've fixed a few important bugs that somehow flew under the radar. Some of them were quite tricky to find but we've caught the ones that have been reported in Discord so hopefully we're back to a stable state.

What's been happening?

My PC died and I haven't been in a position to sort out all of the source code to move forward. I've now sorted things out so hopefully updates will continue as required! As usual, we've been going for years now and are still aiming for a release once we've had a good period of time without any issues being reported.

Thank you to everyone who is still with us throughout the quiet times, it means a lot! ːsteamhappyː

List of fixes

  • You can now use your ability even when a tower information window is visible

  • Enemies should no longer spin around and walk weird

  • You are now able to buy pistol ammo on Challenge 3

Changed files in this update

