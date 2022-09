Share · View all patches · Build 9446409 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 14:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.4 contains fixes and QOL improvements.

Items in the Market tab are now grouped by level and price range versus totally randomized.

Audio settings are now functioning as intended when starting up the game.

Please leave a review if you enjoyed the game as it really helps!

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ