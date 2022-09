ADDED SPRINT, ADDED MUSIC AND ADDED VOLUME TO OPTIONS.

YOU REQUESTED IT I PUT IT IN. SPRINT IS NOW IN THE GAME.

UPDATES

ADDED SPRINT

ADDED MUSIC

ADDED VOLUME TO OPTIONS

FIXES

MOVED ROOT REMOVER TO "E" KEY INSTEAD OF 9 "ALSO A REQUEST"

BOSSES CAN NO LONGER SPAWN MINIONS WHEN FROZEN

YOU CAN NO LONG BUY MORE THEN YOUR MAX AMMO IN THE SHOP

YOU CAN NOW RELOAD AT 5 AMMO ON BLASTER IF YOU BOUGHT THE BATTERY UPGRADE

CREATURES NO LONGER GET CAUGHT ON THE STATUE. "HOPEFULLY LOL"

SPITTER SPIDERS NOW HAVE A FURTHER RANGE.

KNOWN ISSUES

NO ANIMATION FOR SPRINT YET. "I AM A SOLO DEV AND AM SLOWLY LEARNING ANIMATIONS :( "

CONTROLLER STILL HAS A ISSUE ACCESSING OPTIONS.

SIDE NOTE

I AM STILL WORKING HARD TO GET MULTIPLAYER IN. I HAVE A LOBBY SETUP AND NOW JUST NEED TO ADJUST THE ACTUAL GAMEPLAY. LIKE I SAID THE GAME WAS DESIGNED FOR SINGLE PLAYER SO THERES ALITTLE EXTRA WORK. IF YOU WANT TO SEE PICTURES OF THE CURRENT LOBBY PLEASE CHECK OUR DISCORD AT https://discord.gg/za5ZxR3Ph4 . THANKS FOR ALL YOUR SUPPORT AND PATIENCE.