BIG UPDATE! Ver2.0Update big update, additional scenarios, additional CG, new bo

BIG UPDATE! Ver2.0Update big update, additional scenarios, additional CG, new bosses, and a true roguelike dungeon！
Thank you very much for your patience! Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
BIG UPDATE! Ver2.0Update big update, additional scenarios, additional CG, new bosses, and a true roguelike dungeon！
Thank you very much for your patience! Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update