 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REINCARNATION ASURA ZARANDARA Journey of carnage and redemption update for 3 September 2022

BIG UPDATE! Ver2.0Update big update, additional scenarios, additional CG, new bo

Share · View all patches · Build 9446344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BIG UPDATE! Ver2.0Update big update, additional scenarios, additional CG, new bosses, and a true roguelike dungeon！
Thank you very much for your patience! Enjoy!





Changed files in this update

Depot 1392391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link