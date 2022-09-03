[FIXED] Defect where bots were spawning inside of walls
[FIXED] Defect where you couldn't rejoin a new session after leaving the game
[FIXED] Defect where quit game dialog after using settings was not cleared correctly
[FIXED] Lighting in all maps
[FIXED] Minor issues with Rush and Kill Confirmed objectives
Re-Spawn Tournament update for 3 September 2022
v0.1.1
