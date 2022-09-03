 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 3 September 2022

Hotfix patch on Sep. 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy all,

We released a hotfix patch and try to address some issues first, and the team is reviewing and investigating loading issues, freezes, frame drops, and other related issues. Please wait for future hotfix updates.

  • Fixed an issue where some textures were blurry at low graphics settings
  • Fixed some bugs in the mounting system
  • Fixed an issue with Boxing Machines interacting before being placed
  • Fixed sand wall modeling issue
  • Fixed a footstep issue in the deep desert
  • Fixed unusual collisions on stone stairs in town
  • Fixed the collision bug and missing plant assets in the Desert Cave

