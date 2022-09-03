Hotfix patch on Sep. 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

We released a hotfix patch and try to address some issues first, and the team is reviewing and investigating loading issues, freezes, frame drops, and other related issues. Please wait for future hotfix updates.

Fixed an issue where some textures were blurry at low graphics settings

Fixed some bugs in the mounting system

Fixed an issue with Boxing Machines interacting before being placed

Fixed sand wall modeling issue

Fixed a footstep issue in the deep desert

Fixed unusual collisions on stone stairs in town

Fixed the collision bug and missing plant assets in the Desert Cave

Let us know if you meet any bugs or have any suggestions, you can tell us here: Report a Bug forum on Steam Community, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.

