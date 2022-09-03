Hotfix patch on Sep. 3

Howdy all,
We released a hotfix patch and try to address some issues first, and the team is reviewing and investigating loading issues, freezes, frame drops, and other related issues. Please wait for future hotfix updates.
- Fixed an issue where some textures were blurry at low graphics settings
- Fixed some bugs in the mounting system
- Fixed an issue with Boxing Machines interacting before being placed
- Fixed sand wall modeling issue
- Fixed a footstep issue in the deep desert
- Fixed unusual collisions on stone stairs in town
- Fixed the collision bug and missing plant assets in the Desert Cave
Let us know if you meet any bugs or have any suggestions, you can tell us here: Report a Bug forum on Steam Community, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/
Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website
Changed depots in private_test branch