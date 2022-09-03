Updated to ver 1.23.

ver1.23
・The attack power of Thunder's upper magic has been slightly increased.
・The time attack condition for the 30th floor of the Crossroads of Destiny is now 10 minutes, so we have revised the incorrect description and conditions.
・The probability of obtaining rare spirit stones from the mysterious statues was too high.
Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 3 September 2022
