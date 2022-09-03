Latest update for Drawing Machine

This update for Drawing Machine eliminates the most inconvenient thing about using the previous version. That is, previously you had to manually draw your grids on your drawing surface yourself. Now, if you are going to be drawing on a piece of printer paper (most people will probably be doing just that) then you can generate print files within Drawing Machine and just print those files and draw on THOSE printed sheets. This update also allows you to specify, modify, and merge several image files with your main image. You could get a similar effect if you cropped and modified each component image and merged them with your base image using a program like Gimp or some photo shop type program. You can now do all this inside Drawing Machine. Finally, you can now change the style of the grid function to suit your personal preference. A new feature included with this is to allow you to only show small, barely visible (user-selected translucency) crosses where the grid lines cross. Overall this update makes Drawing Machine much easier to use. You too can draw like an artist even if you are not an artist.