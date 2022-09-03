 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 3 September 2022

Updated on September 3

Last edited by Wendy

  1. An error reporting interface is added. If there is any error, an interface will pop up for display. If there is an error interface, please contact @ developer

It does affect the feeling of playing, but it can help us find all possible problems as soon as possible

  1. Fixed the bug that loading may be stuck behind the settlement interface after the battle and cannot be exited

  2. Modified the equipment of the assault tiger, and there are no possible bugs

  3. Some issues concerning the impact of fighting

  4. Fixed the problem that the icon of armored troops is displayed as the icon of infantry

  5. Modification of part of the code of the Avatar

  6. Corrected the problem that the tiger track material has too strong reflection

  7. Fixed the problem that the gun barrel would be raised like the automatic gun in tiger combat

