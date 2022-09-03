Updated on September 3

- An error reporting interface is added. If there is any error, an interface will pop up for display. If there is an error interface, please contact @ developer
It does affect the feeling of playing, but it can help us find all possible problems as soon as possible
-
Fixed the bug that loading may be stuck behind the settlement interface after the battle and cannot be exited
-
Modified the equipment of the assault tiger, and there are no possible bugs
-
Some issues concerning the impact of fighting
-
Fixed the problem that the icon of armored troops is displayed as the icon of infantry
-
Modification of part of the code of the Avatar
-
Corrected the problem that the tiger track material has too strong reflection
-
Fixed the problem that the gun barrel would be raised like the automatic gun in tiger combat
Changed files in this update