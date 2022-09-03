Updated on September 3

It does affect the feeling of playing, but it can help us find all possible problems as soon as possible

Fixed the bug that loading may be stuck behind the settlement interface after the battle and cannot be exited

Modified the equipment of the assault tiger, and there are no possible bugs

Some issues concerning the impact of fighting

Fixed the problem that the icon of armored troops is displayed as the icon of infantry

Modification of part of the code of the Avatar

Corrected the problem that the tiger track material has too strong reflection