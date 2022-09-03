- Fixed editor ghost files being slow when publishing with Show Ghosts off - Old levels will need to be updated/republished for the ghost file to be correct
- Ghost can now be seen when resetting in level editor
- Ghosts with same time now save with an extra identifier - (1-99) - 99 will be overwritten if it already exists
- Fixed Level/Creator font sizes in level select
Cleaning The System update for 3 September 2022
Ghost Bug Fixes
