Cleaning The System update for 3 September 2022

Ghost Bug Fixes

3 September 2022

Ghost Bug Fixes

Build 9445855

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed editor ghost files being slow when publishing with Show Ghosts off - Old levels will need to be updated/republished for the ghost file to be correct
  • Ghost can now be seen when resetting in level editor
  • Ghosts with same time now save with an extra identifier - (1-99) - 99 will be overwritten if it already exists
  • Fixed Level/Creator font sizes in level select

