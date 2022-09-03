 Skip to content

Dash And Slash update for 3 September 2022

1.0.9

Build 9445849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Demo​
  • Added text animation on level start
  • Added background animation to save select screen
  • Fixed border attack in final boss killing you when invincibility is enabled
  • Reworked title screen

