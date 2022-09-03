Game patch 1.3.37.7

Hey folks!

This patch slightly optimizes the game from the CPU side, and should help folks with hitching/stuttering a bit. The update adds interleaving to NPC logic updates that are far from the player and the light caster validation. This spreads the CPU processing load over two frames (instead of one), which should reduce CPU usage. Due to the nature of the optimization, this should help reduce hitching for people with high refresh rate monitors more than those with 60hz monitors - the higher the framerate, the more noticeable the effect should be, however even if you don't have a high refresh rate monitor, you will still benefit from the optimizations mentioned here.

Version 1.3.37.7:

added NPC logic update and light caster validation interleaving, which should help reduce hitching and increase average FPS on CPU-bound machines

optimized the lighting filtering algorithm - uses less graphics card power and produces a better looking result

russian localization tweaks

