[v1.6.0] Support for Custom Mods

Modding Support

The game now has the ability to install custom mods as well as publish new mods to Steam Workshop directly from within the Game Options.

Mods can be created easily using one of the sample mods provided (see Wiki link below), and typically include some JSON and image files.

The game currently support the creation of:

Custom Enemies

Custom Terrain Hexes

Custom Map Sections (7 hexes)

Custom Characters - but relying on existing cards/followers/blessings

Custom Oaths (for existing or new characters)

See wiki for full details on how to install and create mods:

https://paladinsoath.fandom.com/wiki/Mods

Please join the Discord channel to share your mods with the rest of the community and discuss technical details.

Other Improvements