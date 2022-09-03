 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paladin's Oath update for 3 September 2022

[v1.6.0] Support for Custom Mods

Share · View all patches · Build 9445815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modding Support

The game now has the ability to install custom mods as well as publish new mods to Steam Workshop directly from within the Game Options.

Mods can be created easily using one of the sample mods provided (see Wiki link below), and typically include some JSON and image files.

The game currently support the creation of:

  • Custom Enemies
  • Custom Terrain Hexes
  • Custom Map Sections (7 hexes)
  • Custom Characters - but relying on existing cards/followers/blessings
  • Custom Oaths (for existing or new characters)

See wiki for full details on how to install and create mods:
https://paladinsoath.fandom.com/wiki/Mods

Please join the Discord channel to share your mods with the rest of the community and discuss technical details.

Other Improvements

  • Option to use single color for cards text for improved readability
  • Option to increase the max font size for cards/followers/blessings
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1671591
  • Loading history…
Depot 1671592
  • Loading history…
Depot 1671593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link