Lost and Hound update for 3 September 2022

Update notes for 3 September

Share · View all patches · Build 9445766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the thiccness of the blizzard in the Alps - it was obscuring vision too much. Now, it fluctuates back and forth between good visibility and bad.

